Vivaldi restarts my phone (/e/OS on Fairphone 5)
aginiewicz
Hey everyone, I tried out to use Vivaldi on Fairphone 5 with /e/OS operating system (deGoogled Android from eFoundation, preinstalled on the phone when bought trough Murena, it is based on Android 13 september update, TQ3A.230901.001). I've installed Vivaldi trough /e/OS app lounge which uses google play store behind, I'm using Vivaldi version 7.2.3628.126.
When I use Vivaldi for some time, especially watching html5 videos, I get phone restart. This is what I've found in logcat: https://pastebin.com/VvgcQ3SG – I have no idea if this is OS issue, Vivaldi issue or hardware issue. Any idea how to proceed?
Hi, i have Fairphone 5 but with stock OS, same Vivaldi version, and never have problem with restart/crash, using Vivaldi (stable) on this phone over 1.5 years...