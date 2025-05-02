With YT and ads is a severe, chronic problem, which (as I am 99% sure) is not solved now by android/Vivaldi means. That is, it is not solved in any way.

So that, I can offer only 2 options:

use special programs to view YT: NewPipe, BraveNewPipe, Tubular. Now (on current week!) these three programs just have problems - YT has changed something in API once again, so while their developers are solving these problems. Thats why, I will recommend the fourth PipePipe - its developers have come to the rescue earlier. you can make a Vivaldi browser mod based on the ChromeXt project (the project is on github, easy to google). This will allow you to use scripts, and then install, for example, this script.

https://greasyfork.org/en/scripts/521538-youtube%E1%B4%BE%CB%A1%E1%B5%98%CB%A2-super-assistant-video-downloader-no-ads-new-layout-for-yt

Perhaps this script is too big, and its capabilities are redundant to the need to only block ads. Here we should look for an optimal script. It takes time and is done by trial and error.

But this cumbersome script also seems to block ads well. However, I use variant 1 (PipePipe) and have only taken a quick look at the script's operation.

Yes! And going through the default adblock-lists offered in the case of YT is useless. Don't enable all or almost all of them - it only slows down the browser. Turn on easylist and your regional ones. Maybe 2-3 more general ones.

I realize this is complicated advice for the average user. But the problem of advertising on YT is not a simple one either.

ps Or as a third option, use another browser that supports uBlockOrigin and adequately configures it to view YT without ads.

Unfortunately, there are no simple solutions here.

The easiest for me is to install PipePipe.