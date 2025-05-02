Blocker does not work on Youtube
-
On my phone, I use the latest version of Vivaldi. However, when I use YouTube to watch videos, unfortunately some ads appear first. I leave the box marked where it says "Block Trackers and Ads" and in "Sources" I leave as many items checked as possible, both in "Manage Tracker Blocking Sources" and in "Manage Ad Blocking Sources".
My question is: Is there a setting, something in the sources that I can check and thus block ads on YouTube once and for all?
Vivaldi mobile is an excellent browser, and this is its only flaw, in my opinion.
-
With YT and ads is a severe, chronic problem, which (as I am 99% sure) is not solved now by android/Vivaldi means. That is, it is not solved in any way.
So that, I can offer only 2 options:
-
use special programs to view YT: NewPipe, BraveNewPipe, Tubular. Now (on current week!) these three programs just have problems - YT has changed something in API once again, so while their developers are solving these problems. Thats why, I will recommend the fourth PipePipe - its developers have come to the rescue earlier.
-
you can make a Vivaldi browser mod based on the ChromeXt project (the project is on github, easy to google). This will allow you to use scripts, and then install, for example, this script.
https://greasyfork.org/en/scripts/521538-youtube%E1%B4%BE%CB%A1%E1%B5%98%CB%A2-super-assistant-video-downloader-no-ads-new-layout-for-yt
Perhaps this script is too big, and its capabilities are redundant to the need to only block ads. Here we should look for an optimal script. It takes time and is done by trial and error.
But this cumbersome script also seems to block ads well. However, I use variant 1 (PipePipe) and have only taken a quick look at the script's operation.
Yes! And going through the default adblock-lists offered in the case of YT is useless. Don't enable all or almost all of them - it only slows down the browser. Turn on easylist and your regional ones. Maybe 2-3 more general ones.
I realize this is complicated advice for the average user. But the problem of advertising on YT is not a simple one either.
ps Or as a third option, use another browser that supports uBlockOrigin and adequately configures it to view YT without ads.
Unfortunately, there are no simple solutions here.
The easiest for me is to install PipePipe.
-
-
Thanks for the reply.
I really like Vivaldi, and I would like to continue using Vivaldi.
I have used other browsers. Of the mobile browsers I have tested, even Firefox, which unfortunately is slow, has the Ublock Origin extension and blocks all ads.
About the sources, I have marked these:
Tracker Blocking Sources:
DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar
EasyPrivacy
Ad Blocking Sources:
(Already marked by default)
ABP anti-circumvention list
AdBlock Warning Removal List
Easy List
So I have marked these here:
Portuguese (EasyListPortuguese)
Fanboy's Annoyance List
Easylist Coolie List.
In Vivaldi mobile, ads sometimes appear, and sometimes they don't. It is very sad that the Vivaldi development team has not found a solution for this yet.
Other than that, Vivaldi mobile is an excellent browser.
-
@hpziemer
Imho, try PipePipe, if you want:
https://github.com/InfinityLoop1308/PipePipe
No ads, with SponsorBlock and lots useful.
Just do not register with this program on YT - this option is not allowed to use yet. Work in an anonymous mode.
-
@far4 I installed PipePipe and it works great here. Let's hope the Vivaldi development team creates a solution for this. The other browsers are great and I respect each one, but Vivaldi is number 1 for me, I love this browser a lot and I've been using it since 2016 on Desktop and since 2020 on mobile.
-
sandalchair Patron
@hpziemer YT has seemed to have found a way around it as it used to work fine.
-
@far4 and @sandalchair
I think I accidentally discovered a way to bypass ads, through Vivaldi mobile. And I discovered it on my own, without watching any tutorials.
PS: it's in Portuguese, because I'm from Brazil.
-
Open the browser on any YouTube page.
-
Click on the shield icon.
-
Where it says "Block Trackers and Ads" click on the arrow.
-
And finally, on that small "v", click there.
After that, the browser returns to the YouTube page and the videos play without ads... at least so far, in my tests from yesterday to today, it's been like that.
I hope the Vivaldi technicians and developers read this.
PS: And thank you both for responding, thank you very much.
-