[SOLVED] Custom Search nicknames don't work/sync
-
[edit: solved! I went to Settings -> Sync on my phone, logged out from my Vivaldi account. I forced a full sync on my desktop PC. I logged in on the phone again, and now it works, it syncs everything including the custom-made search nicknames]
I have several search nicknames set up in the desktop Vivaldi version. For example entering "th happy" will search for the word "happy" in a thesaurus I use, entering "ox happy" will search for "happy" in the online Oxford dictionary and so on.
[EDIT: to clarify, these are the custom-made search engines that you can create and edit in Settings-Search-Search Engine Editor, not the standard few like "g" for "google", "w" for "wikipedia" etc.]
This synced with Vivaldi on my Android phone without any problems, so the nicknames used to work on Android too.
Recently, I've migrated to a new Android phone (Samsung S25 Ultra). Naturally all apps, including Vivaldi, are up to date. However, the [custom] nicknames just don't work at all. I've tried syncing everything, I tried only syncing the elements I used to sync on my old phone, I tried re-installing Vivaldi on the new phone --- all to no avail.
Is this a bug the developers are aware of? Does anyone else experience the same problem? Does anyone know how to fix this? The nicknames are one of the best features of this browser.
-
@callumWAW Have you checked this setting in Settings>Address Bar>Enable Bookmark Nicknames?
Nicknames have been working for me. Just double checked that they still do...
-
@lfisk Thanks, I've checked that, yes. I'm afraid I didn't make myself clear: the built-in nicknames work just fine. I can use them to use google, duckduck and so on - the ones that are provided by Vivaldi.
But what I meant was that in the desktop version, you can create a search engine on pretty much any website that has a search window. So for example, in addition to the built-in "w" for "wikipedia", I used to have "wg" for the German-language Wikipedia, "ox" for the Oxford Online Dictionary etc.
On desktop, when you go to Settings - Search, there's the "Search Engine Editor" where you can add any searches you like.
These custom-made search engines sync with Vivaldi on my previous Android phone but not on the new one.
-
@callumWAW Sorry, can't help you with Sync. I used it a couple years ago when setting up two new phones. The Nicknames for my special search engines came across okay back then and still work to this day with latest Android stable updates.
I don't want everything on the Phone or Desktop to commingle, so I don't use Sync...
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@callumWAW
Hi, I added Brave search engine lately on desktop with nickname br.
This was synced to my mobile and nickname work, br > tab space and this appear:
-
-
@mib2berlin That's what I wanted.
I think I've solved the problem now, using the old IT Crowd method ("have you tried turning it off and on again?"). I logged out from my account on my mobile phone, forced a sync on my PC, logged in on the phone again and it works!
Big thanks to everybody who took their time to try and help.
I'm going to edit the original post to show it's been solved.