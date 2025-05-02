[edit: solved! I went to Settings -> Sync on my phone, logged out from my Vivaldi account. I forced a full sync on my desktop PC. I logged in on the phone again, and now it works, it syncs everything including the custom-made search nicknames]

I have several search nicknames set up in the desktop Vivaldi version. For example entering "th happy" will search for the word "happy" in a thesaurus I use, entering "ox happy" will search for "happy" in the online Oxford dictionary and so on.

[EDIT: to clarify, these are the custom-made search engines that you can create and edit in Settings-Search-Search Engine Editor, not the standard few like "g" for "google", "w" for "wikipedia" etc.]

This synced with Vivaldi on my Android phone without any problems, so the nicknames used to work on Android too.

Recently, I've migrated to a new Android phone (Samsung S25 Ultra). Naturally all apps, including Vivaldi, are up to date. However, the [custom] nicknames just don't work at all. I've tried syncing everything, I tried only syncing the elements I used to sync on my old phone, I tried re-installing Vivaldi on the new phone --- all to no avail.

Is this a bug the developers are aware of? Does anyone else experience the same problem? Does anyone know how to fix this? The nicknames are one of the best features of this browser.