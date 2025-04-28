At first I thought it finally was the Great Solar Storm they've been warning us about for years

But such a storm wouldn't only hit Spain and Portugal, and it would most likely hit us poor souls in the north the worst because of the magnetic field.

Our TV channel NRK had a documentary about it recently: What could happen if it hit in the middle of winter and electricity gone for days or weeks, really scary stuff. We are definitely not prepared for that - at least I'm not...

Really strange that a single fault could knock out everything on such a massive scale though, some heads will roll for sure...

Where I live they've been talking about installing those stupid app-controlled door locks instead of good old keys, I hope this makes them think again. Imagine being outside in -15C and you can't even get in the bloody door because there's no signal.