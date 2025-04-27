I am running Vivaldi on my Google TV. I haveside-loaded APK, and using another app to provide a 'mouse' - works very nicely. I realise Vivalidi is not specifically intended to run on Android/Google TV devices.

Nonetheless, the browser runs surprisingly well, with one exception. Playing HTML5 videos can be unreliable on some sites - more often than not, the video will not play, and the player placeholder will show an error message: "HTML5: video not properly encoded". An example site that I'm having trouble with is davidjeremiah.org (the site contains Christian videos, mostly of sermons).

One thing I have found that can help is to clear the Vivaldi app's cache before running it. I also have the app set to clear the browser cache when exiting the browser. If I do this, then re-open the browser, go straight to the page with the video I want to watch, it will play.

I also use Vivaldi on my Linux desktop computer, and the videos play fine every time on desktop.

One thing I've tried is turning hardware decoding on/off in vivaldi://flags. It seems to help, but results can be hit-and-miss - sometimes the videos will not play, even with hardware decoding turned off.

I've tried other browsers on the TV, and generally the videos play okay in non-Chromium browsers, but in Chromium-based browsers (like Vivaldi). I really don't want to use other browsers if I can avoid it, I would much prefer to stick wtih Vivaldi.

Any ideas?