Google made Vivaldi block Ublock Origin. Please stop google from destroying Vivaldi
I got a message that Google has claimed Ublock Origin to be unsafe and vivaldi just disabled it. When I went to my extensions, Vivaldi said that this extension may no longer work in the future. I had to go through hoops to get it active again and it works again, but this really sucks.
Please make sure Google can't control Vivaldi like that, or the only option will be to switch to Firefox.
DoctorG
Please stop google from destroying Vivaldi
@LPChip Vivaldi is based on chromium , and keeping MV2 alive is a huge task , MV3 is also a much needed upgrade in some ways while more restrictive in others.
its just how it is.
Without being overdramatic, try ublock origin lite
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/ublock-origin-lite/ddkjiahejlhfcafbddmgiahcphecmpfh
it's made to be compliant with manifest v3, not fully complete like uBlock Origin, but that's what we have, apart the internal Vivaldi ad blocker.
@iAN-CooG Well their getting rid of 3rd party cookies was just nixed. Too hard... Maybe MV3 will get the boot too...
try ublock origin lite. it's made to be compliant with manifest v3, not fully complete like uBlock Origin, but that's what we have...
There is also Adguard (MV3) as an alternative to uBOL.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/adguard-adblocker/bgnkhhnnamicmpeenaelnjfhikgbkllg
@LPChip, sadly Google dominate currently the web rules and Mv2 will disappear sooner or later, same as in 2013 Mv1. Some browsers can still support Mv2 extension for some time, but this, it needed a lot of effort which at the end don't make sense, apart of the double of work to continue developing for Mv2 and Mv3 for a lot of developers of extensions. Even Gorehill in near future have to release uBO Mv3 or disappear.
Certainly Mv3 has some advatages respect third party cookies, but also have some drawbacks. In any case it isn't a big deal either and no worth to turn dramatic.
Vivaldi has a good adblocker and in YouTube with the Vivaldi trackerblocker + uBO Lite you also don't see ads nor trackers.
No tinfoil hat needed.
I dunno. I've had Vivaldi adblocker on in the past and youtube blocked my videos for having it turned on. I know they dimmed down on it a bit as I could turn on the adblocker again without issues, but I already know that once MV3 is the only option, Youtube will block your access if you use vivaldi adblocker again. Also, I have other plugins that rely on MV2 so its not just uBlock. But the fact that Vivaldi just turned it off because of a command of Google, that is a huge concern of me, and my post is about that specific ability to just turn off any extension because google says so.
mib2berlin
@LPChip
Hi, @Catweazle use the internal and Ublock Lite together, I use the internal and a script for my trash YT account.
For my main YT account I use Premium Lite, spend the amount of two beers per month and don't have to care about anything was a good idea for me.
Premium lite is not an option for me, besides me really not wanting to give Google nor YouTube any money for a subscription model that supposedly stop giving me advertisement, but then still giving me advertisement. Just less.
But again, my topic here is not blocking ads on youtube. My topic here is Google being able to disable Vivaldi stuff.
Why does no one seem to understand how significant this is!?
mib2berlin
@LPChip
I never get ad's in YT but anyway.
Google can do the same with Mozilla at any time, 90% of there income comes from Alphabet.
The Vivaldi team had to decide to use an existing browser core or not even start the Vivaldi project, this has some drawbacks.
If the Chromium (Google) developers decide to remove the password manager all Chromium browsers would have a problem, it is like it is.
I'm very disappointed that so few people seem to understand how significant this problem is. If it is indeed only me that cares, I'll start looking for an alternative so the switch is not going to be that painful when required.
@LPChip, the problem is, there isn't any alternative (EDGE?, Safari?). Vivaldi uses Chromium, but it sends less data to Google than Firefox or any of its forks. The only data related to Google is the update agent from Chromium project.
Google can desactivate extensions from the store, but not the inbuild features, nor scripts uploaded as extension from eg,Greasyfork or Userscripts.org.
If you desactivate in the settings the Chrome Store, Vivaldi isn't even renowned as Chromium Browser.