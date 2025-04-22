Is it possible to import my Google Calender into Vivaldi Calender?
To get rid of Google I want to import my tasks and appointments into Vivaldi Calender.
is that possible or have I to do all my Appointments manually?
mib2berlin Soprano
@frenzzgoa
Hi and yes, export your calendars in the Google Calendar to .ics, use the import in Vivaldi from the file menu:
@frenzzgoa you can also add a Google calendar as an online calendar, where events get synced (if you import .ics files, that's static/unsynced. See the help files in the section about Google calendar accounts here https://help.vivaldi.com/calendar/calendar-get-started/add-and-manage-calendar-accounts/#Online_accounts