Phone: Nothing phone (2)

OS: Pong-V3.0-250304-1717 (android 15)

Have most of the Google apps disabled, including chrome, YouTube, etc).

Using system WebView dev for the WebView implementation.

I'm using Vivaldi Snapshot 7.4.3661.4.

It seems like touch to search functionality is not working 99.9% of the times. I have been using this for god knows when so I know what the relevant settings are and checked if they are properly configured.

Is it only me, or are there any other people having the same problem as me in this version? Literally T2S is the only reason I use this browser so if this doesn't work I'm not sure what to move to.

P. S will scroll to top / scroll to bottom features be implemented at some point ? It's it in backlog?

Thank you in advance.