Touch to search?
sunsetblvd
Phone: Nothing phone (2)
OS: Pong-V3.0-250304-1717 (android 15)
Have most of the Google apps disabled, including chrome, YouTube, etc).
Using system WebView dev for the WebView implementation.
I'm using Vivaldi Snapshot 7.4.3661.4.
It seems like touch to search functionality is not working 99.9% of the times. I have been using this for god knows when so I know what the relevant settings are and checked if they are properly configured.
Is it only me, or are there any other people having the same problem as me in this version? Literally T2S is the only reason I use this browser so if this doesn't work I'm not sure what to move to.
P. S will scroll to top / scroll to bottom features be implemented at some point ? It's it in backlog?
Thank you in advance.
@sunsetblvd
I usually (i.e. almost always) turn this feature off since I have DDG as the default. I turned it on now and checked it. Seems to work fine to me, I checked on several sites.
Hm. Now I set DDG as default:
Strange, I thought this feature only works if google is selected as the search engine. Yeah, it's just a bug, "touch 4 search" in case of change of search engine is not turned off immediately, and still works for some time, but sends queries to another one.
Are these screenshots the right job? Or is it supposed to work some other way?
sunsetblvd
Thank you! What does DDG stand for btw?
And I kinda figured it is my problem cause t2s does not work on vivaldi regular or any other Chromium based browsers. Does any one know what system settings might be interfering with the functionality?
Again thanks in advance!
@sunsetblvd
DDG = Duckduckgo (search system, abbreviation, one of the available choices at Vivaldi's).
System settings in android... I don't know. I, for example, have the standard google services completely turned off, it's more convenient for me to work that way. So it shouldn't interfere with that.
Just in case, add the name of your device and android version to the first post.
sunsetblvd
@far4 thank you for the suggestion. Added those information to the first post.