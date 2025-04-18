Content blocker on android unable to do cosmetic filtering
Hello
I've been using vivaldi on my android device and I've noticed that at some pages content blocker unable to apply cosmetic filtering and embedded ad js stuff. I tried to enable fanboy's annoyance lists and other types of filters that can block these, still no result.
Interestingly vivaldi on desktop can filter these perfectly fine without needing ublock origin with built in content blocker.
What causes this issue? Thanks for response.