Its nice to see that pretty much every bar menu is customizable in the browser even the Android status bar, but there is still one bar hanging which is the android navigation bar that has the 3 buttons (tab, home, return). Many apps that have fullscreen capability like video players or games can completely hide the navigation bar which allows to use the extra space for displaying the webpages rather than the three buttons which are not relevant in the browsing experience, the buttons can be shown by the swipe on the bottom of the screen. The bar can be quite uncomftable especially on landscape view where it remains on the side of the screen. Its a nice options to have if you like a clean display with only the necessary tools on display.