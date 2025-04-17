I've moved from chrome to Vivaldi , I like it very much but I have one issue I need to solve to be able to stay with Vivaldi.

At work we use JIRA cloud, and when I browse the backlog of issues I see a huge performance difference, chrome loads all the list to the point I can scroll our huge backlog without much lag, however Vivaldi takes longer time to load.

I've created a new vivaldi profile, imported nothing from anywhere, open the developer tools and checked for performance on our jira backlog page.

I'll provide here the same page load Chrome vs Vivaldi, consider Chrome full of extensions and Vivaldi new profile.

Chrome is the one with LCP = 4.85s. - Total 8,532s loading

Vivaldi new profile is LCP = 7.53s. - Total 9,783s loading

As a bonus I'm adding the same performance test for the vivaldi profile where I've imported all chrome stuff, is the one with LCP = 1.6s - Total 29,429s loading







For now what I'll do is start with a completely fresh profile, importing nothing at all, not even passwords. But this is far from convenient for my several years of work accumulated on that profile.

Thanks for your help, vivaldi is great, and I'll be happy to provide more information if someone with proper browser skills can guide me.

PD: I'll be happy if vivaldi had a checkbox or some sort of profile setting like "only performance", which configured everything to drop nice stuff and only go for speed .

Thanks.