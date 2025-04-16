[Calendar] CalDav Calendar not showing events (VB-115638)
After this update, records appeared on the calendar, but they are duplicated (two identical records). How to clean them now?
@ivamor Seems to be a different issue.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
FYI, on my side everything works as expected, no double events.
Good ... You understand that the developers' fresh installed version will work. We are basing everything on an already functioning process. I would like to remind you once again that I have been using the calendar with CalDav synchronization for a couple of years. At some point (around 7-8 versions ago), all the entries disappeared. I didn't create a ticket because I thought it was a widespread issue. Now the entries have reappeared, but they are duplicated. Let's proceed from what we have. I can provide some logs or diagnostic dumps specifically related to my problem. Again, it is quite possible that this issue is related to the mail.ru service itself.