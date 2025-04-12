Is there a way to disable all alt text, title attribute, and aria-label attribute text from popping up as tooltips? The text that pops up when you hover over image (and other) elements?

I understand why it is important for screen readers, however I am not visually impaired (to that degree, at least). I run into the issue of them becoming annoying on a number of sites, however most recently it has been annoying on Twitch, and specifically the Twitch chat where there are reply buttons and other UI elements that make use of them but which end up blocking access to other buttons if you hover at the wrong angle or for a few milliseconds too long. It would be nice to have a feature, even just as a buried flag we can activate to disable these tooltips entirely.

Alternatively does anyone know of a reliable UserCSS, UserJS, or Extension to add this feature? I already have 20 active extensions so I would prefer to not have to add another, but whatever it takes to fix this annoying UI element I run into on a daily basis. It is exceedingly rare that I ever need to use them in my daily browsing activities.