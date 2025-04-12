How do I take png screenshots instead of jpg?
I've been looking for an answer but couldn't find one. Is there a flag I can change?
As an aside, beware of PNG as a screenshot format if you take LOTS of screenshots. I know on iPhone if you have it set to use PNG for screenshots they can be upwards of 10MB EACH, where the exact same JPG screenshots are measured in KB, or MAYBE just over 1MB. I did not realize this until my phone was running out of storage and I went to investigate.
@Cargole
unfortunately, no, only jpg.
WilbertPaul Banned
@Cargole Yes, jpg only now, it will save you a lot of space compared to PNG.
@Cargole
But! the browser can't, but you can use a little program called Stitch (github, dev. Ekibun). It knows how to take screenshots in png format, and then stitch them together - it works best in manual mode. Long screenshots of web pages are taken manually frame by frame. Each screenshot frame can be cropped from top and bottom if needed, so you don't have to worry about the exact match of the frames, you can make them overlapping, with a margin of 20-50px or more.
WilbertPaul Banned
