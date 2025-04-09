Anyone here use yandex free mail?
Today is April 8 2025. All was well until this afternoon about 2pm PDT when suddenly a row of ads showed up on the right side of my email. Disable Ads above it, clicked on it, took me to yandex & their 'plans'/ Am I supposed to pay them in rupees as yandex is Russian? Don't want to pay them at all!
I thought the built in ad blocker on vivaldi would ger rid of them, no. Chrome looked fine until I clicked on a new email, same row of ads to the right of laptop screen. Even added chrome's adblock plus to vivaldi, no change.
What do I do? Please help me w/some fix for this. TYSM!!
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows
I have the exact same issue and the exact same thing happened at the exact same time. Ublock does not filter out the ads nor does AdGuard. What can be done to filter our these ads on the right side of the Yandex mail screeen?