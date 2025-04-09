Today is April 8 2025. All was well until this afternoon about 2pm PDT when suddenly a row of ads showed up on the right side of my email. Disable Ads above it, clicked on it, took me to yandex & their 'plans'/ Am I supposed to pay them in rupees as yandex is Russian? Don't want to pay them at all!

I thought the built in ad blocker on vivaldi would ger rid of them, no. Chrome looked fine until I clicked on a new email, same row of ads to the right of laptop screen. Even added chrome's adblock plus to vivaldi, no change.

What do I do? Please help me w/some fix for this. TYSM!!