Any way to get rid of cookie consent prompts?
Hello
I enabled EasyList and 'I don't care about cookies' in "Manage Tracker Blocking Sources"and "Ad Blocking Sources", on top of the ones enabled by default.
Yet, I'm still getting cookie consent prompts.
Any idea how to get rid of these?
superiorclam
@maggotb I'm using
- AdBlock Warning Removal List
- Remove cookie warnings (Easylist Cookie List)
- a local language-specific EasyList
among others and I don't see consent requests.
@superiorclam I tried addiing a language-specific EasyList in addition to the default and the ones you mentioned, but it didn't make a difference
superiorclam
@maggotb Thanks for your reply. Can you give me an example of a site that displays the consent prompt so I can test it? I have Block Trackers and Ads turned on, if that makes a difference. I am using Vivaldi version 7.2.3628.95.
Block Trackers and Ads turned on
Same version