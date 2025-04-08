problem yahoo mail, ebay and cookies
-
hello
i cant connect to my yahoo mail account with vivaldi but can work with edge
then i cant connect to my ebay account but still work with edge
then i cant block cookies see picture
someone know what is the real problem ?
thank you
-
@Jordanlayani Are you blocking cookies from Yahoo and Ebay?
-
@Pathduck
Maybe but when i enable cookie for them it doesnt work also
-
@Jordanlayani Yahoo and Ebay login works just fine in Vivaldi.
Show your Site Permissions for Yahoo and Ebay, as well as your third-party cookie settings.
-
@Pathduck !!
i have problem with yahoo ebay and playstation.fr
-
@Jordanlayani Show your settings under Website Permissions.
-
-
@Jordanlayani No, Website Permissions. You're showing Cookies.
-
-
@Jordanlayani You are blocking cookies globally, why?
No wonder it doesn't work...
You can't block cookies and expect web site logins to work...
-
@Pathduck
i put some exeption website for accept cookies like ebay yahoo etc
and it always not work
-
@Jordanlayani Those are exceptions for third-party cookies. Not first party. You're blocking all first-party cookies, so login will never work.
Allow cookies and login works again.
If you don't understand how cookies work, I recommend you also allow third-party cookies, as some sites will break with blocking them.
-
@Pathduck
i want to block all cookies : third and first
but i want to do some expetion for
yahoo ebay for third and first party cookies
for them to work login
is it possible ?
-
@Jordanlayani Add exceptions for cookies from the Site Info dialog > Cookies and site data.
If you don't understand how cookies work I recommend you stick with allowing cookies to not have web sites break.
You can't blame the browser when you messing with settings causes sites to break.
-
@Pathduck
ok i dont find this option in vivaldi
on-device site data
so it is possible to block all cookies third and first
but make exeption for yahoo ebay etc
for them to work thats great
-
@Jordanlayani OK look at this video:
Does that help you understand it?
If you insist on blocking all cookies globally, you WILL run into problems. Some sites will simply not work at all. And you need to have a good technical understanding to solve it. I recommend you allow cookies.
-
I will not run in to problem if i block all cookies third and first party
Because you tell me before i can do exeption for website that will not work
-
@Pathduck
where are first party cookies?
i block all cookies and i make exeption for yahoo like in the video you show me and it work
-
@Jordanlayani Show saved cookies:
-
how can we block them