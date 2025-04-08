Disable Sign-in With Google Prompts
-
How do I disable this? I cannot find any setting in Google itself to turn this off in their Security settings, despite searches that say it's there. I have also tried to go into Vivaldi settings, Privacy and Security, and add google.com to Website Permissions but no matter what address I put in for google when I click "Add Domain" it rejects the address.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@HalCour Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@HalCour Open Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions → Global Permissions → Third-Party Sign-In → Block
Close settings
-
Got it. Thanks much!