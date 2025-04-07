Rumble background playback
Hello,
I noticed problems with background playback of Rumble videos. They frequently stop and after some time their website resets/reloads losing the video progress.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I tested, but could not reproduce the issue.
How soon after you start playing the video does it stop? Also, do you happen to play media (even when muted) in other tabs or apps when it happens?
@jane-n Thank you for reply. Because there was an update of Vivaldi in the meantime I will soon check if the issue repeats and give feedback when necessary.