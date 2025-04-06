Performance problem with tabs on Android
-
Hello,
I use Vivaldi 7.2.3628.85
Android 15
Vivo V40SE
After an upgrade a week ago, there is quite big preformance degradation when I switch or close tabs. Browser freezes for few seconds. Or have to be killed.
When I kill it and start again, mostly I can see the message Synchronization not working. But it works.
Any suggestion what can happen?
Thanks,
Martin
-
MapleStaple
I am also having this issue, it started recently.
S23 ultra android 14. OneUI 6.1, latest security patch
Android 14; SM-S918W Build/UP1A.231005.007
Vivaldi 7.2.3628.85
-
It seems that build #95 solved the issue