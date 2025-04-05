@danielson It is a well-known fact that France has banned Rumble for political reasons and Rumble is fighting that decision.

Another very good VPN service is Windscribe, which has a free tier too, for which a browser extension can be installed.

Your friend could install Windscribe and disable Proton, then try to access Rumble. Even in its free tier Windscribe has more choice for country servers than Proton does. In fact, Proton does not really give you a choice as the browser extension determines for you which country server you will get connected to.

Bear in mind that Windscribe Free has a monthly throughput cap of 10 GB, whereas Proton does not.