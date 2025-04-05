Access to Protonmail services to and fro anywhere on planet.
-
Friend of mine in France, apparently can't access videos from Rumble (even with Proton VPN).
Just wondering if with all the novel "security" measures in the U.S. that the day will come when we won't be able to access any of the Protonmail services at all!
Worrying for nothin'?
-
@danielson It is a well-known fact that France has banned Rumble for political reasons and Rumble is fighting that decision.
Another very good VPN service is Windscribe, which has a free tier too, for which a browser extension can be installed.
Your friend could install Windscribe and disable Proton, then try to access Rumble. Even in its free tier Windscribe has more choice for country servers than Proton does. In fact, Proton does not really give you a choice as the browser extension determines for you which country server you will get connected to.
Bear in mind that Windscribe Free has a monthly throughput cap of 10 GB, whereas Proton does not.
-
Didn't know about Rumble and issues in France.
Are other services like Bitchute, Odysee etc. in the same boat back there?
Will let him know about Windscribe tho.
Are there other services like email, France (or other countries) can block?
Have been thinking about going full with Protonmail, but if paying for an account that gets block soon after... that is no fun.