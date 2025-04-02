Given the subject matter of this topic, it could easily degenerate into a political mudpit, in which case it will be closed.

I suggest other users focus on the user's issue and try to help if they can.

If you can't help - don't post.

Obviously, this is not a Vivaldi problem but if anyone has an account on the site they might be able to help. I doubt it though, as being banned from a social media site there's little anyone else can do.