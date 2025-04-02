Truth Social
-
I have been blocked from Truth Social. I cannot understand why. I have NOT originated any posts, only reposted some already there. In fact, in some cases have NOT even read those.
How do I unblock??
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows
-
@W2UCZAndy, I think that this must be explained by the staff of this site or by the owner, Donald Trump. Depending also of your post there. It's a social network with an very own interpretation of "free speech".
-
TravellinBob
I would ask why in the hell would any sensible person, anywhere, have anything to do with Truth Social in the first place!
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Given the subject matter of this topic, it could easily degenerate into a political mudpit, in which case it will be closed.
I suggest other users focus on the user's issue and try to help if they can.
If you can't help - don't post.
Obviously, this is not a Vivaldi problem but if anyone has an account on the site they might be able to help. I doubt it though, as being banned from a social media site there's little anyone else can do.
-
wintercoast
@W2UCZAndy What does this have to do with Vivaldi? Or are you saying you can access it via another browser, but not Vivaldi?
FWIW, I accessed it in Vivaldi just now, but I can only do so from a US location.
-
paul1149 Supporters
I was blocked there once not long ago, also for no reason, and I think it came down to a Cloudflare problem. It was resolved within a day.
Contact [email protected]