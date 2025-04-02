Vivaldi Calendar and Outlook
-
So under Setting Calendar it shows the following option, and it seems implied that outlooks calendar is supported. yet I can't seem to get it to work. Looking at the forum it seems publishing should work but not all calendars show like on my Samsung calendar I can see my task and events. So, is this just an oversight?
-
mossman Ambassador
@AECLx3015 Why have you not clicked "continue" to go to the next page where you fill in username etc.?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I do not know correct if a calendar created by Web Calendar can be edited and changes updated to Outlook.
I thought Web Calendar was for fetching only events.
-
eggert Vivaldi Team
@AECLx3015 Outlook uses a proprietary protocol for two way sync of calendars which is not supported by Vivaldi at this time (might be added later but not very likely). Only solution to get Outlook calendars is using the Web Calendar option which is as DoctorG points out read only, it will get events from the server but you can not add or edit events. To get the URL to use you go to Settings and Shared Calendars in Outlook web UI.
-
@mossman I did but I can't find an appropriate web address. So it won't work. Though emails do work I feel this is a bit misleading but ill just have to use the shared access with another calendar to sync it.
-
@AECLx3015 all the information you need is in the answer of Vivaldi's calendar developer above....
@eggert said in Vivaldi Calendar and Outlook:
@AECLx3015 Outlook uses a proprietary protocol for two way sync of calendars which is not supported by Vivaldi at this time