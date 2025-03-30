Button for directly deleting cookies of the website im on?
so if im visiting a website and i want to delete the cookies of this site, i have to klick 5 times(!) to accomplish this from the url bar button.. thats beyond userfriendly and pretty annoying.
can somebody point me in the direction to make a button besides the address field, that does this with one click?
cheers
derDay Supporters
@schreck
you could add a bookmark to
chrome://settings/content/allbut from there you have to type the websites name and so on
another approach would be to deny all cookies and only allow from websites you visit frequently
yngve Vivaldi Team
@schreck Click padlock icon->Cookies and site data->Manage on-device data, then select what you want to delete
this is exactly what i described the problem is!
5 clicks
@schreck You might try Cookie Remover
dont want an extension for this, just a button.
not possible with macros somehow or some inside vivaldi commands?
yngve Vivaldi Team
@schreck The functionality in the click chain I gave is inside an (upstream) Chromium dialog, not a Vivaldi dialog.
Except for the Cookie management section in the Vivaldi Privacy Settings everything related to cookies are managed inside Chromium code.