Very narrow right vertical scrollbar.
-
I find the right hand vertical scrollbar difficult to use when scrolling on Vivaldi Social. Particularly when using a mouse or a trackball pointing device.
I have normal eyesight and hand eye co-ordination for my age.
Is there a simple way to make the VS RHS scrollbar wider? Or can the Vivaldi Social standard themes be changed to either allow for user adjustment of the width of scrollbars or changed globally to offer wider scrollbars as standard?
I am using the latest version of Vivaldi under various flavours of debian/XFCE desktop but the problem exists in other browsers, such as GNOME Web, Firefox, LibreWolf, Chromium.
Thanks in advance.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
You could try the Tangerine UI theme. It seems to have a slightly wider scrollbar than the default Mastodon and Mastodon Bird UI themes.
To change themes go to Preferences > Appearance > Site theme.
But you're not alone, someone has reported the same issue to Mastodon on https://github.com/mastodon/mastodon/issues/33022. We'll have to wait and see whether they'll make any changes to the scrollbars.