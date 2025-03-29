I find the right hand vertical scrollbar difficult to use when scrolling on Vivaldi Social. Particularly when using a mouse or a trackball pointing device.

I have normal eyesight and hand eye co-ordination for my age.

Is there a simple way to make the VS RHS scrollbar wider? Or can the Vivaldi Social standard themes be changed to either allow for user adjustment of the width of scrollbars or changed globally to offer wider scrollbars as standard?

I am using the latest version of Vivaldi under various flavours of debian/XFCE desktop but the problem exists in other browsers, such as GNOME Web, Firefox, LibreWolf, Chromium.

Thanks in advance.