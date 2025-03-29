The sound is doubled in shorts on YouTube :(
The sound is doubled in shorts If you launch shorts on YouTube, the sound is played twice with a small delay, and if you stop the video, one of the sounds is still played Before the recent browser update, this did not happen
There was a glitch like this some time ago, but it was quickly fixed. And now it's popped up again
@Tivanv have you tried if it happens on a guest profile ?
I've experienced some overlapping, but on facebook and not on the same video.
A potential culprit is often the adblocker or other addons (or even the site itself).
Also, always share the vivaldi version.
@Hadden89 The browser version is the latest. The problem started when two updates came out for the browser yesterday. Before that, everything was fine. Disabling the ad blocker seemed to help. But still, some kind of conflict is going on, apparently. The same problem was already last year, then it was quickly fixed in the updates.
@Tivanv Well "Latest" is still too vague, because we have a latest snapshot and latest stable minor updates.
The fact is the blocker lists are updated from third parties and non related to the browser. So a faulty rule or list may break things. Usually the DDG tracker or the cookie lists likes to do that.
Another thing the could help is to remove site data, --> cookie and site data --> manage site data --> to what you find (you have to login again, then).
@Hadden89 Oh no, disabling the ad blocker doesn't help after all The glitch repeated itself again, with the blocker disabled. All that's left is to wait for the browser update. I hope they fix it quickly again...
mib2berlin
@Tivanv
Hi, I cant reproduce this on Windows 11, Vivaldi 7.3.3635.4.
Did you tried the Guest Profile?
Are you logged in or not on YT.
The latest can change next week.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, OS version.
If the Vivaldi developer aren't aware of the issue they cant fix, we need at least one other user can confirm it.
Then you can make a bug report.
I deleted the site data, let's see if it helps... or if the glitch will happen again after some time... But for now it seems to have helped.
7.3.3635.4 (Stable channel) (64 бита)
Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.3476)
I haven't tried the guest profile, I logged into my YouTube account.
I have the same issue, with Vivaldi "7.3.3635.4 (Stable channel) stable (64 bits)" on Arch Linux. I disabled all extensions and tried in a private window, same result. But on the guest profile the sound is not doubled.
I noticed that behaviour for the first time either yesterday or this morning, on multiple computers.
gwixter
Same issue here, noticed it first yesterday.
Vivaldi version: 7.3.3635.4 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS: Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.3476)
I'm logged in YT.
Interestingly sound is doubled only if youtube short video is opened in new tab.
If I am for example on home page and I click on short video and it is opened in same tab, audio is OK.
Also problem doesn't occur in guest profile (not logged in YT).
DoctorG
The bug is already known and confirmed in tracker for 7.3.3635.4.
VB-115815 "Youtube short's sound plays doubled" - confirmed.
But not reproducible in 7.4.3648.3 (no used).
Same problem here with recent Vivaldi update on my EndeavourOS distro.
I tried disabling my extensions, no changes.
With other browsers (like: Firefox or Brave) it does not happen.
this double sound occurs for first short being played only.
Same problem here.
Also tried in a private window (ctrl+n), same issue -> no addons in private mode.
It occurs if you open a short in a new browser tab or reload a tab with a short (F5).
Doesn't happen, if you open the short in the current tab.
If you mute or stop the video, only one of the sounds stops, the other sound keeps playing.
Have to mute the whole tab to mute the sound.
As a solution for now i use this addon.
It redirects the shorts to the video view. The video view does not have this problem.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/redirect-shorts/lncinpfgcgmphkebnbfpogkgiaadphpi
serkansarp
I have the same issue on Windows 10 22H2, Vivaldi 7.3.3635.4 (Stable channel) (64 bit). Disabling adblock extension not helped. It happens me like this: On Youtube, I click on some shors with Ctrl and they opens background as new tabs. When I try to watch one of them, sound is doubling, as an echo. I close that tab but sound continues, interestingly. FYI: It happes like, short video opens two times. After clicking on the tab, video starts but after a second, it goes black and comes back in like 100 ms and sound doubling starts there. It opens short video on somewhere again but we can't see. Also, it started today. I think that my latest auto update was yesterday.
Guest profile doesn't have this glitch but I want to browse on my own Youtube account.
muladeseis2000
I confirm the bug, Windows 10, Vivaldi 7.3.3635.4 (Stable channel) (64 bits), but I have many extensions and scripts on tampermonkey in order to block ads on YouTube, so at the moment I don't want to disable any of them just to find which one fails. I just write this to confirm in case it's useful.
At the moment what I do is silence the full tab and not watching the short, then I open other tabs of the shorts I also want to watch, silence those tabs too, and then I go to the first tab with a short, activate the sound, and manually go to the start of the short, to watch it and hear it normally.
Edit Apr/8th/25 Today I had not this issue, I hope it's all right from now on.
Same issue
Vivaldi 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.5039)
JavaScript V8 13.4.114.21
DarkWaterYagah
i've had the same problem, after the last update the short youtube videos are playing twice, I thought it was problem of one of my extensions for volume installed in vivaldi, but it turns out that's not the case, what to do now?, wait for a new update to fix this problem or is there another faster solution?![alt text]( image url)
@DoctorG Sorry to say I am on snapshot 7.4.3648.3 and I am seeing the same issue with duplicated sound playing in YouTube shorts.
DoctorG
@serkansarp said in The sound is doubled in shorts on YouTube :
Vivaldi 7.3.3635.4
Newest 7.3.3635.7 Stable does not work?
-
DoctorG
@rethanon said in The sound is doubled in shorts on YouTube :
7.4.3648.3
Can confirm the issue