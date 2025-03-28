How do I put emojis in my browser interface?
paulojrmam
https://vivaldi.com/blog/customize-menus-in-vivaldi-browser/
This post shows beautiful emojis coloring the UI, how do I do that?
I know how to edit the names but where do I find emojis? Do I copy from somewhere? What format is supported? Ist there an ASCII table I must follow or something? I like colors, I'm a color coded person! Help me! Thanks!
RadekPilich
WIN key + . (dot)
paulojrmam
@RadekPilich Thank you very much! I would never know to do this.
@paulojrmam, Win+. is very usefull in W10 and more in W11, apart of emojis, a directlink to Tenor Gifs, and also a multi-clipboard
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Also plenty of sites allowing you to copy emojis, I recommend adding them to your web panels.
https://emojidb.org/
https://emojipedia.org
These sites will far as I know have a lot more emojis than the limited number you get from Windows.
Pesala Ambassador
@paulojrmam After typing WinKey . to show the Emoji dialog, start typing the name of the emoji that you want to use.
@Pathduck, the Windows colecction is pretty huge, with all unicode emojis, signs and kaymojis (ASCII emojis), usefull also the extension Keyboard.cool, there you find almost everything, also insertable emojis with a click.