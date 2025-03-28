Save to Pocket no longer available on chrome store
-
tomsmith67
I have the Save to Pocket extension installed on my other mac, but i cannot find the extension in the web store to install on my new mac.
Anyone know anything about this, or maybe a workaround?
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@tomsmith67 Looks like it's gone, I did a quick web search and found:
https://www.reddit.com/r/firefox/comments/1in1d01/pocket_chrome_extension_removed_from_store/
Also a workaround using a bookmarklet which would basically do the same thing:
https://efe.me/posts/2025-03-02-pocket-universal-browser-extension/