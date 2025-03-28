Vivaldi email account
michaelvoinea
Hi,
I'm trying to open a Vivaldi email account and it says i need to gain some "reputation" to be able to sing-up for an account. Can you please tell me how this reputation thing works and how i could open a Vivaldi email account?
Thanks.
@michaelvoinea
@michaelvoinea In the past users only got mail account when they was authenticated by mobile phone number. But some users never had a phone, and so Vivaldi released the new reputation system, to get access for all.
The reputation system has some internal (we do not tell) rules to decide if user can be trusted as not being a spammer.
Reputation can be increased by
- participating at Vivaldi Social
- getting upvotes of own posts in forum
- Using Vivaldi Sync
After a few days or weeks you get a email and tells that your mail account is be released.
@DoctorG honestly, I would much rather give away my phone number than force myself to come up with something to post on forums, and wait for god knows how many days before Vivaldi decides that i deserve to use their email…wish they kept phone number verification as an option for those who prefer it that way.
I created my account a few month ago, and I still dont have access to the webmail.

