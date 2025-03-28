@michaelvoinea In the past users only got mail account when they was authenticated by mobile phone number. But some users never had a phone, and so Vivaldi released the new reputation system, to get access for all.

The reputation system has some internal (we do not tell) rules to decide if user can be trusted as not being a spammer.

Reputation can be increased by

participating at Vivaldi Social

getting upvotes of own posts in forum

Using Vivaldi Sync

After a few days or weeks you get a email and tells that your mail account is be released.