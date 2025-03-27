BUG report: side tab bugs when closing with middle click
Here is a video describing the issue.
The tabs are on the left side and minimized. When I close one of them using the middle click, the layout bugs out and the tab becomes wider.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@XLN I see similar issues.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
Thank you! I submitted it as VB-115648
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@XLN Confirmation sent.