Why is LastPass no longer usable on the Vivaldi browser for Windows?
-
robertebrown
Why is the LastPass no longer usable on the Vivaldi browser for Windows?
It used to be an extension that could be added to Vivaldi. I used it successfully for years on Vivaldi.
Then one day a month or so ago it stopped working, stopped appearing in my list of extensions, and could no longer be selected from the list of supported extensions.
Why did this happen? Did the same thing happen to all browsers that are using the Google base product?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@robertebrown
Hi, the Chromium project ditch Manifest V2 extensions in June 2025 but this one is still on the Chrome Web Store and not marked as no longer supported like uBlock Origin, for example.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/lastpass-free-password-ma/hdokiejnpimakedhajhdlcegeplioahd?hl=en-GB&utm_source=ext_sidebar