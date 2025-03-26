Why is the LastPass no longer usable on the Vivaldi browser for Windows?

It used to be an extension that could be added to Vivaldi. I used it successfully for years on Vivaldi.

Then one day a month or so ago it stopped working, stopped appearing in my list of extensions, and could no longer be selected from the list of supported extensions.

Why did this happen? Did the same thing happen to all browsers that are using the Google base product?