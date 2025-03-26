A bit ago, Vivaldi updated all of their icons. I disliked this change, but found an easy fix on the forums. Things were okay until an update changed the icon for the UI that lets me know I have to restart my browser to update. It used to be the old Update Status icon, which is two perpendicular, curved arrows (the top arrow points to the right while the bottom arrow points to the left):

However, it's now a very distracting green (probably because of my theme colors) power button:

How do I change this back? I tried to look in the settings to see if I could change the icon the way I did the rest, but there doesn't seem to be a "Restart Required" option in there, and the "Update Status" icon is untouched, as you can see in the screenshot above. I'm not really sure what else to do in terms of troubleshooting, as I initially tried to manually replace the icon via the "Customize Toolbar" UI and it just does nothing. If I move the original icon to another area, the new icon just moves to where I wanted it.

Vivaldi stat stuff in case it's needed:

