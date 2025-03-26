It seems the Picture-in-picture has suddenly stopped working for YouTube with Vivaldi-Android.

Usually this has worked by dragging the video up to make the playing video full-screen, then, pull down the OS top menu and press home or app button, and the video becomes Picture-in-picture.

This was incredible and allowed me to watch youtube while playing App games (having a mini video feed at the top).

This has suddenly stopped working with the latest release. Is this a developer bug? Can they fix it please? I've tried all fixes I can find online, eg: clearing cache, etc.

Any help out there, or anyone know how to nudge the right Vivaldi developer?