Picture-in-picture has suddenly stopped working for youtube with Vivaldi-Android
It seems the Picture-in-picture has suddenly stopped working for YouTube with Vivaldi-Android.
Usually this has worked by dragging the video up to make the playing video full-screen, then, pull down the OS top menu and press home or app button, and the video becomes Picture-in-picture.
This was incredible and allowed me to watch youtube while playing App games (having a mini video feed at the top).
This has suddenly stopped working with the latest release. Is this a developer bug? Can they fix it please? I've tried all fixes I can find online, eg: clearing cache, etc.
Any help out there, or anyone know how to nudge the right Vivaldi developer?
@deepflux Feature as described here: https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-browse/pop-out-video-on-android/
Youtube-Videos funktionieren nicht im PiP-Modus, andere Websites mit Video funktionieren im PIP-Modus. Fehlerbericht geschrieben
mib2berlin Soprano
@mariofan
Hi, can you add the bug number here you get in the confirmation mail, please?
No problem VAB-11046
