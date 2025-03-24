I am using Vivaldi in a very restricted network; basically the machine has network access to a few services like Grafana, Prometheus and such, but everything that is not whitelisted is blocked by a firewall. This includes the internet of course, no public IP is accessible.

Now there is a curious effect that happens on every server Vivaldi is allowed to access: when starting Vivaldi, and accessing an URL from that server for the very first time in that session, it takes very long to even start loading the page. It seems like it is hanging for 30+ seconds while preparing or initializing the first request.

During that time, while I can open the network console, I see nothing in there. Nothing seems to be going on, no request is listed (not even the one that's being loaded right now).

Eventually, the GUI will flicker once (i.e. the URL bar which indicates that the page is loading will flicker very shortly), and then it just loads normally. From that point on, this particular site will load, react, go from page to page etc. just normally fast.

This happens for every site separately. It takes ages for the very first contact, but then it's just normal. Also if I let the tab sit unused for a while (many minutes), the next time I use it, the same happens again.

It is definitely, 100% not a CPU or bandwith problem. Nothing seems to happen during the wait time. The pages are not particularly big, more utilitarian (like the usual Prometheus GUI - very spartan; or even small app landing pages with literally just a few KB in a single HTML page).

I have disabled all options (I found, at least) that would access the internet, e.g. Google's phishing protection and such, made no difference. It is possible that I missed something of course.

Do you have any explanation what this could be, or what I could do to debug it? As I said, in the dev console, the network tab is empty while this happens.