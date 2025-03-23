Some sites load briefly and then a black screen
-
When I go to site yle.fi the site first loads briefly and then goes black. Turning all extensions off (ublock origin, nordvpn etc...) doesn't help. I have resetted all site specific parameters and deleted cookies. It isn't just that one site, it has started happening on many sites.
It just loads the site quickly, I can see the site for like a tenth of a second and then goes black. After deleting the cookies I just get the cookies popup but the site is black.
I created a new profile and it works normally with all addons etc.. So my profile is somehow broken. I have also resetted most of my settings and that didn't help.
Could you give me some hints what could it be causing this issue?
Also on this site I get a black screen everytime I click a link. After pressing F5 I can see the contents. Could that be a clue?
I'm thinking it might be the easiest to move my bookmarks, opened tabs and ui setup (bookmark bar basically) from this old broken profile to a new profile but I'd like to try fix this so I don't have to log on and set up cookie policies for every site I frequently visit.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@nalu
Hi, we have other users report this, no idea if one test on a clean profile.
I cant reproduce it on Linux and now on Windows 11.
If you use sync it taks a few minutes to get a working Vivaldi, do you?
You still have to copy some files/folders manually, for example you need to delete the folder Sessions in the new profile and copy it over from the old one.
All workspaces are there but there names are in a diferent file.
If you want to start I would rename or move your main profile folder "Default", Vivaldi creat a new clean profile at next start.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@nalu Had you tried a reset at internal page
vivaldi://flagsand restarted?
Had you tried disable Settings → Webpages → Use of Hardware Acceleration and restarted?
-
@DoctorG I just did a reset on that vivaldi page. The issue persists. Hardware acceleration doesn't change anything either way.
Turning javascript blocking on in ublock origin does make the sites load but doing that also wrecks functionality. But even with ublock origin and other addons the sites load and function fine on my test profile.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@nalu Pease, needs a check if blocker and/or a blocklist causes your issue.
Open Settings → Privacy and disable Vivaldis internal Blocker completely.
In uBLockOrigin deselect one blocklist, reload page with F5, if the page does not load the deselect next blocklist, and so on, until page loads, the last deselected list is the culprit.
I hope you understand, my English a little bit rusty, i am not a native speaker.
-
@DoctorG
With new profile I can have all addons on or off, installed or uninstalled and it works. With the broken profile the issue happens regardless if ublock origin is installed, active or uninstalled.
Only thing that fixes the black screen issue is if in ublock I turn on javascript blocker. And I just checked this: turning off javascript (blocking it) in vivaldi's site settings also fixes the issue. Or not really because without javascript the site functionality breaks down totally. But it fixes the black screen.
It is not an addon issue. It is a vivaldi profile issue.
-
@nalu said in Some sites load briefly and then a black screen:
@DoctorG
With new profile I can have all addons on or off, installed or uninstalled and it works. With the broken profile the issue happens regardless if ublock origin is installed, active or uninstalled.
Only thing that fixes the black screen issue is if in ublock I turn on javascript blocker. And I just checked this: turning off javascript (blocking it) in vivaldi's site settings also fixes the issue. Or not really because without javascript the site functionality breaks down totally. But it fixes the black screen.
It is not an addon issue. It is a vivaldi profile issue.
Are you using any mods?
-
@mtaki14 I don't even know what are mods in regards to vivaldi
-
This post is deleted!