When I go to site yle.fi the site first loads briefly and then goes black. Turning all extensions off (ublock origin, nordvpn etc...) doesn't help. I have resetted all site specific parameters and deleted cookies. It isn't just that one site, it has started happening on many sites.

It just loads the site quickly, I can see the site for like a tenth of a second and then goes black. After deleting the cookies I just get the cookies popup but the site is black.

I created a new profile and it works normally with all addons etc.. So my profile is somehow broken. I have also resetted most of my settings and that didn't help.

Could you give me some hints what could it be causing this issue?

Also on this site I get a black screen everytime I click a link. After pressing F5 I can see the contents. Could that be a clue?

I'm thinking it might be the easiest to move my bookmarks, opened tabs and ui setup (bookmark bar basically) from this old broken profile to a new profile but I'd like to try fix this so I don't have to log on and set up cookie policies for every site I frequently visit.