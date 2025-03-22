Vivaldi 7.2.3628.68 Charts on tradingview.com are no longer displayed
-
Hello everyone,
Since the update to 7.2.3628.68, charts are no longer displayed on pages such as https://de.tradingview.com/chart/. Does anyone have the same experience and possibly a tip on how to fix the bug?
Thanks for any tips and have a nice Sunday!
(Phone: Xiaomi Mi 9T, Android 11, MIUI 12.1.1)
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@michelangelo3
Hi, I can reproduce it with ad blocking disabled.
There is a bug some pages are not loading, Facebook for example, the team is working on a hotfix.
Please check the Android blog for updates, I hope this will fix your issue too.
If not you can make a bug report for your issue and I can confirm it then.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi 7.2.3628.68 Charts on tradingview.com are no longer displayed:
I hope this will fix your issue too.
Oh yes, Facebook is not displayed correctly for me either, ad blocking disabled or not, makes no difference.
After your answer I also think (hope) the next update should fix the problem. Thank you very much, now I can go to bed with peace of mind
-
Great, in Vivaldi 7.2.3628.77 problem has been fixed.