Cant believe sync is this useless
fredrikfreij
Why even have a sync function if it doesnt work. Tried syncing on laptop a while ago, logged me out of all accounts on all devices. I didnt even care to try more. Now i tried on my phone. Logged in and copied the encryption code from my stationary computer and it wont work. Its the exact copy and my phone says its wrong. WHY EVEN HAVE A SYNC FUNCTION IF ITS THIS USELESS. What happened to this?? worked fine between my phone and computer but since i tried on my laptop its useless. Doesnt work at all.