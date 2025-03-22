Is it possible to make a shortcut?
-
Onweerwolf
Is it possible to make a shortcut still? If so how? The example in this topic doesn't work.
-
@Onweerwolf "V" menu > Add Page To > Homescreen > Create Shortcut works for me.
-
Onweerwolf
Okay so, I don't where the rest of the thread went that I responded too but it had a different location for where the homescreen function resides.
Anyway this makes a shortcut but the shortcut doesn't work as expected. I want a shortcut that opens my location. This one opens the app and then goes to a tab where the location was already opened and shows me that. Which means I have to refresh the page, which is stupid.
-
@Onweerwolf A shortcut is just a bookmark on the homescreen. It opens a URL in the browser. It sounds like you are looking for something like Native Alpha https://github.com/cylonid/NativeAlphaForAndroid
-
Onweerwolf
@yeswap said in Is it possible to make a shortcut?:
@Onweerwolf A shortcut is just a bookmark on the homescreen. It opens a URL in the browser. It sounds like you are looking for something like Native Alpha https://github.com/cylonid/NativeAlphaForAndroid
Not that is not at all what I'm looking for. I want a shortcut that functions the way it is supposed to function.