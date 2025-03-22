Importing events from .ics file
Hello,
I would like to start experimenting moving (actually, first only copying) the events from my main calendar on iCloud to vivaldi.net. I can see that in the help pages there is a mention of an import button. I can't see such a button, not in the full calendar view, not in the calendar settings, not in the calendar status. So... where is it? Can anyone post a picture? Thanks!
Cheers,
zoeker
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@zoeker Vivaldi menu button → File → Import from Applications or Files → From Calendar Events (ICS file)