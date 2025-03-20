Hello,

This morning I noticed the Vimium extension was blocked on the Terraform documentation site.

Why exactly is this ? What is the criteria for allowing or not? How do I circumvent it ?

I have issues with my hands, switching between keyboard and mouse can be painful, and so keyboard driven navigation is key to me being able to do my job.

I'll give qutebrowser a try in the meantime, but I really hope I can find a solution to this soon.

I really like some of vivaldi's features that I can't find anywhere else and it's been part of my workflow for years now.