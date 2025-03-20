Vimium extension blocked on certain websites since latest release ?
Hello,
This morning I noticed the Vimium extension was blocked on the Terraform documentation site.
Why exactly is this ? What is the criteria for allowing or not? How do I circumvent it ?
I have issues with my hands, switching between keyboard and mouse can be painful, and so keyboard driven navigation is key to me being able to do my job.
I'll give qutebrowser a try in the meantime, but I really hope I can find a solution to this soon.
I really like some of vivaldi's features that I can't find anywhere else and it's been part of my workflow for years now.
@ChTBonerd said in Vimium extension blocked on certain websites since latest release ?:
Vimium extension
Vimium is nice, but inject Javacode in every page, which some page don't allow due security concerns. There are several reports about this issue.
In Vivaldi you can create Keychains, if you want keyboard navigations, at the moment it's the only workarround I see.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Seems to work fine here, tested in a clean profile of Vivaldi 7.2 Stable on Win10.
https://developer.hashicorp.com/terraform
If it's another url you'll need to specify it instead of making others guess what url you're having problem with.
Thanks for the answer.
Doing a little more research figured it was on Terraform's side.
It is crucial I find a solution to this issue...
I'll look deeper later, but I don't think Command Chains will help me navigate webpages, as it seems to be more about interacting with Vivaldi's UI.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@ChTBonerd said in Vimium extension blocked on certain websites since latest release ?:
Doing a little more research figured it was on Terraform's side.
What does this mean? Are you saying the site has specified a list of extensions it won't allow - because I do not think sites can do that at all.
Do you have a url for this site?
Is this some kind of internal intranet page?
This is really weird. I reloaded the extension and suddenly it worked again...
@ChTBonerd, shortcuts and command chains are not only for the Vivaldi UI, but for almost all activities with the browser. Vivaldi can be full keyboard driven. The difference is that it is with key combinations and not with single keystrokes like in Vimium.