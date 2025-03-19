The ability to customize Keyboard Shortcuts in Settings on the desktop is great!

I don't want to suggest that you also implement that in Android, because it's a lot of extra work for the small number of users that use a keyboard (or a customized multi-button mouse) on Android!

Also, there are some functions in Android that do not exist on the desktop, so it would be a bit weird to put them in the desktop shortcut list.

An Android function that does not exist on the PC, is to touch the tab count icon (when you don't have a tab bar because you need every centimeter of available space), in order to see all the available tabs.

It would be so lovely if we could just press alt-T for that!