Must have extensions for Vivaldi users
suyashbagade1
Which one you use frequently?
- CyberGhost Proxie
- Expand URL
- Linguist Translate
- uBO lite (complement to the Vivaldi trackerblocker and instead of the inbuild adblocker
- Clickbait remover for YouTube
- Lunapic Right Click Edit
- ShareX upload (complement of the desktop app)
- Search by Image
suyashbagade1
I use
- Print Friendly
- WhatFont
- Ad block
- Batch Link Downloader
Pesala Ambassador
- Language Tool
- uBlock Origin
- WordWeb
@Catweazle - quite a few recent user posts, suggest CyberGhost Proxie no longer works.