Context: I use Google Translate as a webpage widget in the dashboard to quickly translate, and always set it to Detect language. After every browser restart, it switches to last manually selected language, instead of remembering "Detect language".

Trying to understand if this is a bug, or expected behaviour, is it possible to fix, etc. Have anyone else experienced this, is there a workaround? Checking here before reporting it as a bug.

Using latest Windows snapshot, 7.2.3621.60.

Note: I wish there was a widget with the Vivaldi sidebar translate by Lingvanex, but sadly currently no such widget exists.