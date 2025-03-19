Should Google Translate widget in dashboard remember settings?
-
Context: I use Google Translate as a webpage widget in the dashboard to quickly translate, and always set it to Detect language. After every browser restart, it switches to last manually selected language, instead of remembering "Detect language".
Trying to understand if this is a bug, or expected behaviour, is it possible to fix, etc. Have anyone else experienced this, is there a workaround? Checking here before reporting it as a bug.
Using latest Windows snapshot, 7.2.3621.60.
Note: I wish there was a widget with the Vivaldi sidebar translate by Lingvanex, but sadly currently no such widget exists.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@acnapyx Hi, how do you add such a widget? There's no standard Google Translate widget.
And what is the url of the widget you're adding?
-
Add a widget > Webpage.
URL: https://translate.google.com/
Updated the top post to specify that it's webpage as widget.
-
Aaron Translator
@acnapyx This depends on your google settings
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@acnapyx Try to use:
https://translate.google.com/?sl=auto&tl=en&op=translate
Change to-language (tl) to what you want.
Things like these are never bugs in Vivaldi, you've added a web page as a widget, it's up to you to get the url correct, and some sites just won't work well as widgets in any case.
Like said by Aaron above, it might also depend on your Google settings if signed in to Google.
Note: I wish there was a widget with the Vivaldi sidebar translate by Lingvanex, but sadly currently no such widget exists.
There is no "widget store". You have to figure out how to add web page widgets yourself. It's not difficult.
Try for instance:
https://lingvanex.com/translate/
-
Understood, thanks.
About the "widget store", I totally get it. Let's just say, the "Add a widget" button doesn't suggest Lingvanex as ready-made widget, although there's weather, notes, currency etc. Maybe this could be considered a feature request to add it there Although with the URL, it's easy to add it myself, which I'll do now.
Thanks for the suggestion about Lingvanex url, and for Google Translate url.