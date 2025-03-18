Calendar not showing
-
I'm using Linux Mint. Loging in to an email/calendar account using CalDev. My 3 calendars are coming up. Everything seams to be fine. All 3 calendars are markt for showing up in the view but there is nothing there. I have reset vivaldi and started the login all over, but still nothing. I have used this calendar with no problem before the update to the latest version of Vivaldi.
-
@sjo1 Which Vivaldi version? Deb installer package?
Which Mint (Ubuntu) version?
Which provider/server software for calendar?
What happens if exit Vivaldi and you run in shell as:
vivaldi --disable-extensions &
What happens if exit Vivaldi and you run in shell as:
vivaldi --disable-gpu &
-
-
Same thing here with a caldav calendar of a customized Nextcloud implementation done by my ISP on latest Vivaldi 7.2 on Windows 11 pro 24H2.
I can subscribe (and testing) the calendar, but when I try a sync a error message is displayed that says that password and/or userid are wrong while they are clearly correct since Thunderbird, OneCalnder on Windows and Vivaldi 7.1 on a Linux Mint PC can access and display the calendar.
-
@snertev Fix for Nextcloud's CalDAV is in progress, no timeline.
-
Thanks for the info.
I hope it will be in a next minor update because it's really a dealbreaker for me.
-
@DoctorG Hello. Thank You for Your answer. I'm running Vivaldi-stable (7.2.3621.67-1) Debian. My os is Linux Mint 22.1 Cinnamon 6.4.8. Calendar server: Posteo.de. Connecting usind CalDav. No errors during connection and syncing. But nothing shows in Vivaldi calendar. Connecting to web calendar is working fine. Connecting to other servers directly (like Google or Microsoft) not tried. Running the scripts didn't result in any change to the visibility of my calendars. Only an error message in my terminal: $ MESA-INTEL: warning: Haswell Vulkan support is incomplete
libva error: /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/dri/iHD_drv_video.so init failed
[12517:12517:0319/181424.496241:ERROR:sharing_service.cc(303)] Device registration failed with fatal error.
I appreciate your effort to help me
-
@sjo1 If have no Posteo account.
But if you use for CalDAV URL in Settings → Mail → calendar
https://posteo.de:8443/calendars/max.muster/
or
https://posteo.de:8443/calendars/max.muster/default
is no calendar found?
https://posteo.de/hilfe/wie-richte-posteo-im-kalender-von-vivaldi-ein
-
@DoctorG No. Just an error telling me no CalDav service found
-
@sjo1 I found a very old bug report in Vivaldi bug tracker:
VB-74731 "Failure to syncronize with Posteo (CalDav)"
No progress for a fix.
-
I see. Well it worked perfectly fine up until the release of the latest Vivaldi version. Well thanks anyway for the information and Your effort. I do appreciate it
-
You mean it worked before with with Vivaldi.7.1.3570.60? Or which one?
-
@DoctorG Before 7.2
-
@sjo1 I have been uing that calendar up until resently
-
And I tried CalDav import from mailfence.com (just for the fun of it ). Seems like I can't get to import using CalDav at all. It's all working perfectly using Thunderbird.
-
In Vivaldi I can make a new event in the mailfence account. It will show up in the calendar, and it will sync perfectly to Mailfence. Everything seems to work perfectly, except that no events show up in Vivaldi from other CalDav servers. Very strange.
-
@sjo1 Can you in Vivaldi Settings → Calendar remove and re-add the other Calendar Accounts which do not work?
-
@DoctorG Yes
-
@sjo1 Did that help to get the calendars showing up?
-
Is there any tool to anylize a error log provided from the server and Vivaldi while remotely communicating, in order to see if the issue is purely a matter of locally displaying the calendar or if there are other causes?
-
@snertev Sadly the Calendar's CalDAV do not create a user log