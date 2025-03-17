I've seen comments mentioning this in a couple other posts, and one thread mentioning that this occurs when opening sessions, but they don't capture the whole story. So I figured this deserves a thread dedicated to the real issue.

The issue seems to occur any time a window is maximized or full screened. The seconds just stop updating in the clock of the toolbar. Minutes and hours update fine. Seconds work (for a while) if the window has never been maximized, but if you maximize the window they stop updating (sometimes not immediately). This method of breaking it is inconsistent and I can't really pin down what exactly the cause is.

Likewise however, if you full screen a webpage with F11, or fullscreen a video or something, it stops updating immediately. It stays at whatever second you were on, then switches to 00 after the next minute change. This method is very consistent.

If you disable the seconds then re-enable, it starts working again in all windows that it was broken in.

This is happening the latest snapshots on both Windows and Linux versions. I imagine Mac too.

Since this started happening I've turned off auto-hide on my Windows taskbar so I can use the Windows clock seconds. I use the seconds very often so this feature was important to me. Please fix.