Clock seconds not updating
I've seen comments mentioning this in a couple other posts, and one thread mentioning that this occurs when opening sessions, but they don't capture the whole story. So I figured this deserves a thread dedicated to the real issue.
The issue seems to occur any time a window is maximized or full screened. The seconds just stop updating in the clock of the toolbar. Minutes and hours update fine. Seconds work (for a while) if the window has never been maximized, but if you maximize the window they stop updating (sometimes not immediately). This method of breaking it is inconsistent and I can't really pin down what exactly the cause is.
Likewise however, if you full screen a webpage with F11, or fullscreen a video or something, it stops updating immediately. It stays at whatever second you were on, then switches to 00 after the next minute change. This method is very consistent.
If you disable the seconds then re-enable, it starts working again in all windows that it was broken in.
This is happening the latest snapshots on both Windows and Linux versions. I imagine Mac too.
Since this started happening I've turned off auto-hide on my Windows taskbar so I can use the Windows clock seconds. I use the seconds very often so this feature was important to me. Please fix.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Crayder
Hi, I can reproduce it after using F11 but not min/max the window on Linux, Vivaldi 7.2.3621.56.
This was reported already to the bug tracker and is confirmed.
greybeard Ambassador
@mib2berlin
Also regarding the clock:
It doesn't take the computer defaults. I have it set to the 24hr clock (without seconds, usually) but the Vivaldi clock does not take these setting as it used to in previous versions.
Should I file a bug report?
EDIT: 7.2.3621.60 (Official Build) (64-bit)
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@greybeard said in Clock seconds not updating:
Should I file a bug report?
No need, i will update the existing one.
VB-114924 "Seconds in the Clock on status bar stop working when you go fullscreen"
My report on this is:
Summary: Clock suddenly stops updating the seconds
Key: VB-112624
It happens when you go fullscreen in any tab. Workaround is to untick "show seconds" and tick it again.
It got acknowledged and they're working on it.
greybeard Ambassador
@DoctorG
Many Thanks Doctor.
Have a great day.