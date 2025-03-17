Vivaldi Mobile 7.2 RC 2 – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3628.54
-
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot is the second release candidate for Vivaldi Mobile 7.2 release on Android.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
michabbb Supporters
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/105616/missing-galaxy-ai-in-the-context-menu?_=1741876145669
every app on android has the stock ai-button, but not vivaldi ;-((((
-
I'm not sure if it is linked to the snapshot or not but the browser has issues opening existing tab:
When switching to an existing tab, nothing is displayed (just a black background). Sometimes, the page content is displayed after a few seconds. Sometimes the page content isn't displayed until I hit the reload button.
I don't think that I had this issue before. Is there a problem with tabs unloaded to save memory?
-
@Akbalder
Hi, how long they have to be in the background?
I open 10 tabs, all are loaded in the background and I can switch instantly.
Please add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
My specs are in the signature.
Cheers, mib
-
I'm using Vivaldi 7.2.3628.54 ; Android 15 ; Pixel 7a.
I have that issue on some tabs that I never close (they may have been in background for weeks).
When I switch back to them after a few minutes, I don't have the issue.
When I switch back to them after a few hours, I have the issue.
-
@Akbalder
Hm, I never let tabs open so a bit hard to test for me, I will run the 10 tabs for some time.
-
@Akbalder
After 6 hours all tabs are reachable instantly.
I am not sure if Vivaldi use the Chromium memory saver on Android, it hibernate tabs depending of memory usage and/or time.
How many tabs you are running usually?
-
@mib2berlin I have 28 tabs opened right now. It doesn't always happen so it's difficult to guess what is causing that.
-
@Akbalder
Hm, on your 8 GB device it may start at 150 tabs or so.
I am sorry, no idea then.
-
I confirm the glitch with background tabs. It looks like a memory leak, although it is enough. Inhibits switching to such tabs.
6 GB RAM, 6 tabs, 10 android.
-
Jjane.n locked this topic