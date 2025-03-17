@suyashbagade1 Try it yourself. It is free for all members, even without a subscription.

Is Vivaldi Browser a safe and private browser?

Vivaldi Browser is generally considered a safe and privacy-focused browser, with several features that set it apart from mainstream options like Chrome or Edge. It’s built on Chromium, the same open-source engine that powers Google Chrome, which means it benefits from solid performance and security updates. However, Vivaldi distinguishes itself by prioritizing user privacy and customization without relying on Google’s ecosystem.

From a safety standpoint, Vivaldi uses standard web security protocols like HTTPS encryption and has a track record of patching vulnerabilities quickly, thanks to its Chromium base. It doesn’t have a history of major security breaches tied to the browser itself. That said, no browser is immune to threats if you’re visiting sketchy sites or downloading risky files—user behavior matters as much as the tool.

On the privacy front, Vivaldi shines. It doesn’t track your browsing habits or sell your data, unlike some bigger players (looking at you, Google). The company is based in Norway, where strict privacy laws like GDPR apply, and it’s founded by ex-Opera devs who’ve pushed a user-first philosophy. Vivaldi blocks trackers and ads by default with its built-in tools, though it’s not as aggressive as something like Firefox with uBlock Origin out of the box—you might still want to tweak settings or add extensions for maximum protection. Syncing data across devices is encrypted end-to-end, and they don’t use third-party servers for it, which is a plus.

There’s a flip side, though. Being Chromium-based, it’s technically possible for Google’s influence to creep in via the engine, though Vivaldi strips out most of that. Some privacy purists prefer fully independent browsers like Firefox because of this. Also, its smaller user base means fewer eyes auditing its code compared to giants, but it’s open about its practices, and the community hasn’t raised red flags.

If you want a deeper dive, I can search recent X posts or web reports for any new takes on Vivaldi’s safety or privacy—let me know! Overall, it’s a solid choice if you value control and don’t trust Big Tech with your data.