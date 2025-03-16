@DoctorG Nope. But the glitch seems to be solved (almost) on its own...

Basically I copied the whole common.css content from application --> frames --> css --> common.css

to where I had the blank one, so sources --> top --> style --> common.css

Then I closed custom.css from the Sources tabs and tried to re-open it from the left pane. Well, is working now.

Nothing awkard in the console.. still strange though, maybe the old file was cached and locked it from being loaded.