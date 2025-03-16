Vivaldi 7.2 RC 2 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3621.56/57
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
Today’s snapshot is the second release candidate for 7.2 for desktop and notebooks.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Maybe the first
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@appsec: You are. Also, Olli will not be around for ages as he sleeps in on Sunday.
-
@Ruarí Good for me
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
Oh—Sunday Snapshot.
-
Yay!! Labels are back
-
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
@ruarí: Zzzzz
-
Probably I'm doing something wrong, but it seems I can't view the common.css in the sources tab since rc2
-
I just noticed that my website Web Panels are loading when I start Vivaldi, even though I have the "Lazy Load" option ticked. Tried untick/tick and untick, restart, tick.
Checked on a different profile. None of which made any difference.
I cannot swear to when this started, but I think it must be fairly recent. The issue became apparent when I noticed items in the history (eg: Vivaldi Social) immediately after start up.
-
@Hadden89 Works for me 7.2.3621.57 Win 11
- Open vivaldi:inspect/#other
- Inspect chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/window.html
Works for me.
-
@Hadden89 Any errors in Console?
Has path to UserCSS a space in it?
-
@DoctorG Nope. But the glitch seems to be solved (almost) on its own...
Basically I copied the whole common.css content from application --> frames --> css --> common.css
to where I had the blank one, so sources --> top --> style --> common.css
Then I closed custom.css from the Sources tabs and tried to re-open it from the left pane. Well, is working now.
Nothing awkard in the console.. still strange though, maybe the old file was cached and locked it from being loaded.
-
Clicking the "more bookmarks" arrow in the bookmarks bar (Windows 11) does nothing. It's also not the first recent snapshot to act that way.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Farblos No such issue with 7.2.3621.57 Win 11.
-
christiehmalry
i dont know what youve done in the last few updates but the hangtime on hitting open on my heavily congested profile/s has reduced by 90% im VERY happy
-
christiehmalry
@farblos: ah yes im the same on win 11 pro build 22621 ni release 220506 1250 clicking does nothing
-
@Farblos How many entries are in bookmarks bar? I tried with 50 entries and all was fine.
-
sjudenim Supporters
- [Address bar][Settings] Search suggestions “Only when using search engine nickname” is not respected (VB-112648)
Working as expected now. Thanks
But with these settings
Suggestionsand
Direct Matchare still given priority over
Bookmarks
In pre-Omnibar
Bookmarkswere given top priority if I chose them to be (as well as
History).
And a side note. Notice the vivaldi.com fav icon in that drop down?
-
This post is deleted!
-
18th updated