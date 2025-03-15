CalDAV url
-
PeterBernard
Hi, first post. I have been trying to add my calendars hosted on my shared hosting platform. Firefox finds them with the url in cpanel but Vivaldi says there are no calendars. The URL in Cpanel is https://mail.mydomain.com:2080/calendars/uids/73040C39-ABC3-4A80-940F-B2CF719D4069/calendar
Is there an abriviation or any alterations to the url that I can try to make it work.
Thanks.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@PeterBernard
Hi, if I connect my Android client with CalDAV I need only the URL:
https://mail.mydomain.com:2080/calendars
Username and Password to connect to the Vivaldi mail service.
Maybe the port 2080 cause problems.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@PeterBernard Sorry, but a good calendar server should have autodetect for calendars.
So you do not need strange long URLs for CalDAV.
Check your cPanel administration tool.
-
PeterBernard
I got it working, had to change
https://mail.mydomain.com:2080
Which I was using my addon domain to the root domain of the hosting account. Then the calendar popped up. Yeah.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@PeterBernard Yes, i guess because this URL tells the calendar client the correct URL to use.