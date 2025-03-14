Happy Friday!

Time to go over the poll results and there were two clear winners.

In the first place, we have third-party password managers with 57% of the votes.

In the second place is Vivaldi's built-in password manager, which gathered 29% of the votes.

Writing their passwords down on paper is a habit of 4% of the voters.

Storing passwords in a file on the computer, on an external storage device, or simply memorizing them each got just 1% of votes.

5% of you have found other ways to keep track of your passwords.