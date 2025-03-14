Solved Friday poll: Passwords
Howdy!
It's time for a new poll.
This week we want to know where you have saved all your login passwords.
Also, if you don't mind sharing, how have your habits changed over time, and what smart tips have you heard throughout the years that you're now following yourself?
To vote, visit vivaldi.net.
Happy Friday!
Time to go over the poll results and there were two clear winners.
In the first place, we have third-party password managers with 57% of the votes.
In the second place is Vivaldi's built-in password manager, which gathered 29% of the votes.
Writing their passwords down on paper is a habit of 4% of the voters.
Storing passwords in a file on the computer, on an external storage device, or simply memorizing them each got just 1% of votes.
5% of you have found other ways to keep track of your passwords.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
I use the built-in password manager with sync, and I see no reason why that should be any less secure than other methods.
I think I always have, back to the Opera days, and before that (25+ years ago) I probably used the same pw for everything like everyone else did back then
I regularly do a backup of the passwords into KeePass but I don't actually use it to fill passwords.
I find it quicker to use ChromePass from Nirsoft to view and copy passwords instead of going through the "security theater" of having to enter my password just to copy/view the stored browser passwords.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I use for regular logins Vivali password manager with Sync.
Logins which needs more security (NAS & Router login, server administration, mail accounts, payment for online shopping) are on a local password manager like KeepassXC or Keepass2.
derDay Supporters
until Opera12 I used the inbuilt password manager. but after the switch to vivaldi I also switched to Keepass mainly because vivaldi didn't had a masterpassword and also the loss of the passwords if the profile went corrupt was the main reason to use a browser-independent solution.
I also don't use sync too (and nevertheless sync is no backup )
Keepass with autotype works like a charme
paul1149 Supporters
For once I caught a poll in time, but I found the options did not cover how I use passwords. I use a two-tier system. For non-critical logins the browser is the fastest and easiest way to auto-populate the fields. But for more important sites I like to have the added security of the master password that a third-party manager affords. I'm also not sure if Vivaldi offers other functions, such as domain equivalents, authentication, password generation, etc.
And a suggestion: I think having a link on the poll leading back to the discussion here would be a natural.
WerewolfAX Supporters
I use 1Password for many years because it works on all platforms and devices I use, has 2FA code & passkey functionality integrated, and is browser-independent if you need. Also, I'm storing other secret things in there. Like bank accounts, license certificates, serial numbers and so on.
Use it since it came out. I was always very picky with passwords and password security and always used a different one for each service in the web or for apps. Handling that without a proper password manager (in my early days encrypted file stored locally) was a pain.
Where's the "passwords.txt" option? Other?
@JyuSensei Not in a browser.
Would it count if I switch to Vivaldi notes?
@JyuSensei Yes.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I guess, some, rare users have Excel calc table to memorize their logins.
-
Related to some of my private projects i store logins in a txt file and encrypt file with Kleopatra and GnuPG.
Believe it or not, until a couple of years ago I just used the same 3 passwords for most sites. Then I switched directly to KeePassXC on desktop and KeePassDX on android for my passwords. It is integrated into both chromium and firefox browsers so it's easy to use and can also store TOTP. I like that it's offline, and I can keep copies where I want: one on my computer, one on a flash drive and one in the cloud.
suyashbagade1
@jane-n definitely Apple Keychain..
I remember only apple account password.
I use the inbuild Password Manager and apart an pendrive with the password file. Most important passwords are also memorized.
joeduffus Soprano Ambassador
I like BitWarden as a password manager and use that extension on desktop and the app on mobile. Works well for me.
In terms of habits, I used to rely on the same password with slight variations everywhere. (Terrible, I know!) With BitWarden, I like that I don't even know my own passwords for most things. Well, except for BitWarden itself!
Nothing against Vivaldi's built-in manager, but I just prefer the separation.
I used to use Keepass on my PC. Then Switched to a 3rd party password manager. I don't want to entrust my passwords to a browser, especially if it means locking myself down to one browser.
PW STORES FOR VIVALDI USING :
In Vivaldi's built-in password manager(PLZ DONT SCREW THIS FEATURE)
- FOR SAMSUNG SAMMPASS
- FOR GOOGLE GSTORE PW
- FOR FIREFOX FOX PW STORE
- FOR MICROSOFT AZURE PW STORE
- FOR EVRY APP THEIRS BUILT IN PW STORE
- ETC...
